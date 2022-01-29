Celestica (TSE:CLS) Trading 7.8% Higher

Shares of Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) traded up 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$15.72 and last traded at C$14.99. 121,629 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 224,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Celestica to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.30.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

