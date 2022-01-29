Centamin’s (CEY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Centamin (LON:CEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 112 ($1.51) target price on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CEY. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.02) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.35) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 106 ($1.43) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.75) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centamin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 119.60 ($1.61).

Shares of LON:CEY opened at GBX 87.56 ($1.18) on Thursday. Centamin has a 1 year low of GBX 80.42 ($1.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 123.65 ($1.67). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 90.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 95.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 9.84.

In related news, insider Mark Bankes bought 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £25,230 ($34,039.40).

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

