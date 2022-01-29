Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Short Interest Down 49.2% in January

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the December 31st total of 58,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

CNTG stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.14. 3,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,085. Centogene has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -2.05.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.91 million. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 56.32% and a negative net margin of 14.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centogene will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centogene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Centogene by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,923,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after purchasing an additional 258,413 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Centogene by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 498,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 45,655 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Centogene by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 60,406 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Centogene during the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Centogene during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

