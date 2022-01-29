Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,358,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778,462 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $264,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDAY. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDAY shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $114.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.92.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $52,685,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $774,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 548,812 shares of company stock worth $58,294,328 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $71.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.99 and a 200-day moving average of $106.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -128.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.72 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

