Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $68.56

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $68.56 and last traded at $69.13, with a volume of 10095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.24.

CDAY has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.92.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.83. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.72 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 20,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total transaction of $2,606,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $1,069,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,812 shares of company stock worth $58,294,328 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 138.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

