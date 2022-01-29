CertiK (CTK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10.95 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One CertiK coin can now be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00003570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CertiK has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. CertiK has a market cap of $92.93 million and $10.95 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CertiK

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 68,210,833 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

