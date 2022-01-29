Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) PT Raised to C$7.50 at Scotiabank

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$7.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.33.

CIAFF opened at $4.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.94. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $5.82.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

