Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) PT Lowered to $167.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $198.00 to $167.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

GTLS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James downgraded Chart Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded Chart Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.50.

Chart Industries stock opened at $115.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.56. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $206.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,941,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,326,531,000 after acquiring an additional 69,802 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,798,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,728,000 after purchasing an additional 78,713 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,631,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,676 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,488,000 after acquiring an additional 596,174 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

