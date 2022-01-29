Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

CMPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

CMPI stock opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $241,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

