Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now expects that the company will earn ($0.75) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.80). B. Riley also issued estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.42% and a negative net margin of 13,311.47%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CKPT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $2.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07. The firm has a market cap of $206.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.51. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $5.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $342,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $36,000. PVG Asset Management Corp increased its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 68.9% in the second quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

