CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $129,697.54 and $1.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00049409 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.18 or 0.06767059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,133.96 or 0.99898292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00052023 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003181 BTC.

About CheesecakeSwap Token

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,482,522 coins and its circulating supply is 5,299,464 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Trading

