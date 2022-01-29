Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will report earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $1.13. Chemung Financial posted earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 27.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,824,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 142.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,953. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average of $45.74. The company has a market cap of $219.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

