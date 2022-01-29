Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) declared a dividend on Friday, January 28th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the energy company on Monday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous dividend of $0.62.

Cheniere Energy Partners has raised its dividend by 21.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Cheniere Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 70.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.1%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $49.34.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 274.31%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,203 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $66,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CQP. Barclays downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

