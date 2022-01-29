Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group manufactures and sells jewelry products. The Company sells rings, necklaces, earrings, pendants, bracelets and small statues. It operates primarily in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CJEWY. Citigroup upgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. HSBC lowered Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

CJEWY stock opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.44. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $23.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2323 per share. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

