Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Church & Dwight reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.38.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie sold 293,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $28,019,372.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,217,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,184,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 428,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,522,000 after buying an additional 149,225 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.00. 3,393,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,943. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.93. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $104.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Church & Dwight (CHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.