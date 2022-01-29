Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Upgraded to Buy by Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 2.01.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 330,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,430,000 after buying an additional 117,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 90.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 114,468 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 1,580.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 112,324 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 31.4% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 230,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 43,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

