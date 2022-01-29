Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Upgraded to Buy by Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.38.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 2.01.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 330,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,430,000 after buying an additional 117,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 90.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 114,468 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 1,580.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 112,324 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 31.4% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 230,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 43,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.
Chuy’s Company Profile
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
Featured Article: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.