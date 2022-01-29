CIBC Cuts CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$32.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities cut shares of CI Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.13.

TSE:CIX opened at C$23.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.88. The stock has a market cap of C$4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.27. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$15.84 and a 1-year high of C$30.88.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$661.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.5999998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.12%.

In related news, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total transaction of C$29,294.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at C$583,425.99.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

