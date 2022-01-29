Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ earnings. Cidara Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cidara Therapeutics.
Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.76% and a negative return on equity of 722.37%.
In other news, CFO Preetam Shah purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,501 over the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,776,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,015,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,120,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 73,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 810.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 517,023 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:CDTX traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 943,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,470. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.07. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61.
Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
