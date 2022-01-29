Ciner Resources LP (CINR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on February 18th

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Ciner Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Ciner Resources has decreased its dividend payment by 85.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:CINR opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.73. Ciner Resources has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 3.84%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ciner Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

