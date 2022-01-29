Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cirrus Logic to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.82 and a 200-day moving average of $83.98. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $99.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.34.

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,893 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,130. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cirrus Logic stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

