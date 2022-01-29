Citigroup Boosts Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $33.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of Halliburton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Halliburton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.65.

Shares of HAL opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $721,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,820. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 433.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

