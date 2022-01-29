Citigroup Cuts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $235.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut PayPal from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut PayPal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $163.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.12. PayPal has a 1-year low of $152.08 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $192.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in PayPal by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,863,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in PayPal by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,048,000 after buying an additional 23,246 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its position in PayPal by 3.2% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 8.4% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in PayPal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

