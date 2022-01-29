Citigroup Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,192 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000.

PKX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. UBS Group cut shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of POSCO stock opened at $55.18 on Friday. POSCO has a twelve month low of $54.20 and a twelve month high of $92.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The basic materials company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.876 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from POSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. POSCO’s payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

