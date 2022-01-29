Citigroup Inc. Purchases 6,711 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,076 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 785.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.34 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

