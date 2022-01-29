Citigroup Inc. Sells 16,564 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,564 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,238,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,412,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,071,000 after purchasing an additional 900,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,215,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,655,000 after purchasing an additional 872,715 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,166,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,018,000 after purchasing an additional 704,922 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 823,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,521,000 after purchasing an additional 579,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

SKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Shares of SKT opened at $16.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.88. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $22.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently -1,459.71%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

