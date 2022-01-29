Citigroup Inc. Sells 20,189 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 20.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,189 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 90.7% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 12,369,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 101.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,661,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360,322 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 118.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,186,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 103.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 95.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,179,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,168 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

NEOG opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.59. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.06 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Edward Jones acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $50,092.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

