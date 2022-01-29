Citigroup Increases Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Price Target to $11.00

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.93.

Shares of AM opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 3.05. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.43%.

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $78,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 19.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,939,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,828 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,807,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,199,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $314,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,593 shares in the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

