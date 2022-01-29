Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill. “

CRXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Shares of Clarus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17. Clarus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will post -10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $160,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

