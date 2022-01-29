Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $48.65, but opened at $55.90. Clearfield shares last traded at $56.64, with a volume of 6,798 shares trading hands.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.31. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLFD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearfield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

In other Clearfield news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $316,815.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Roger G. Harding sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $738,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,424 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $703,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $801.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.85.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

