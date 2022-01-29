Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $703.66

Clinigen Group plc (LON:CLIN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 703.66 ($9.49) and traded as high as GBX 909.50 ($12.27). Clinigen Group shares last traded at GBX 906 ($12.22), with a volume of 765,553 shares traded.

CLIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.60) target price on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.77) price target on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.79) price target on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 740 ($9.98).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 851.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 703.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 40.63.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

