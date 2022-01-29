CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $26.72 on Thursday. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $20.44 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $451.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 24.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 10.2% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 94,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 30.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in CNB Financial by 38.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

