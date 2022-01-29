Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 60.8% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 45.4% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 30.8% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter worth about $223,000.

Shares of CCEP opened at $56.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.63. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $46.28 and a 1 year high of $63.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.37.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

