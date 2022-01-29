Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.55

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 106699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.50 and a beta of 1.74.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.