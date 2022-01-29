Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cognition Therapeutics Inc.is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Inc.is based in PURCHASE, N.Y. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CGTX stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $13.80.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($8.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($7.55). As a group, analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

