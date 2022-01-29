Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stake Decreased by Point Break Capital Management LLC

Point Break Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the period. Coinbase Global makes up approximately 0.1% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

COIN opened at $177.58 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.20 and a 52-week high of $429.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 72,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.51, for a total transaction of $23,970,645.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.60, for a total transaction of $258,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 421,144 shares of company stock valued at $136,837,785 in the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.50.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

