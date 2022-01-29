Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $2,651,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,896 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,465. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Colfax by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Colfax by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Colfax by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Colfax by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 135,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Colfax by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax has a 1 year low of $36.72 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

