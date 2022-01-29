Colfax (NYSE:CFX) PT Lowered to $45.00

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.38.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.95. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax has a 12-month low of $36.72 and a 12-month high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $104,884.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $29,484.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,896 shares of company stock worth $3,708,465 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,742,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,792,000 after purchasing an additional 499,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,450,000 after purchasing an additional 454,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,912,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,993,000 after purchasing an additional 422,579 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,140,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,085,000 after purchasing an additional 663,991 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,377,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,129,000 after purchasing an additional 106,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

