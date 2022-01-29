Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $33,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $83.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.