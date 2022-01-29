Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 583.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,723 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,584,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,471,000 after buying an additional 246,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,879,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,381,000 after buying an additional 657,538 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,556,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,240,000 after purchasing an additional 389,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,685,000 after purchasing an additional 308,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,781,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,129,000 after purchasing an additional 318,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $83.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.51%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

