Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of Columbia Financial stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97. Columbia Financial has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $21.83.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Financial will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Financial (CLBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.