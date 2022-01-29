Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Announces Earnings Results

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $852,443.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $403,475.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888 in the last 90 days. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 99,903 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.