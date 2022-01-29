Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires New Position in Rice Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:RONI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:RONI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Shares of NYSE:RONI opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00. Rice Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Get Rice Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Rice Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

Rice Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Rice Acquisition Corp. II is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RONI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rice Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:RONI).

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.