Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 1,616 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KELYA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 27.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 9,853 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 118.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 62,902 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 10.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after buying an additional 12,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 8.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $16.75 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other Kelly Services news, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $31,801.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane E. Dutton sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $51,539.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,824 shares of company stock worth $171,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

