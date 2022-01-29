Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,994,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,196,000 after purchasing an additional 102,583 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,899,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,509,000 after purchasing an additional 162,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,335,000 after purchasing an additional 58,317 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,853 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $16.00 on Friday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $455.63 million, a P/E ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 2.45.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.06 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Equities analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

