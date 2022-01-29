Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 245 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.07% of Genesco worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GCO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the third quarter valued at $214,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCO opened at $62.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day moving average is $61.67. Genesco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.11.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $1.07. Genesco had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Genesco Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

