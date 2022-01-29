Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes Position in Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LFG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on LFG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Archaea Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:LFG opened at $16.75 on Friday. Archaea Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $22.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archaea Energy Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $11,780,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.