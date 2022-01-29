Comparing Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) and BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY)

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) and BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cambium Networks and BlackSky Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambium Networks $278.46 million 2.19 $18.58 million $1.64 13.95 BlackSky Technology N/A N/A -$15.27 million N/A N/A

Cambium Networks has higher revenue and earnings than BlackSky Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Cambium Networks has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackSky Technology has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cambium Networks and BlackSky Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambium Networks 1 1 6 1 2.78 BlackSky Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cambium Networks presently has a consensus price target of $54.50, suggesting a potential upside of 138.20%. Given Cambium Networks’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cambium Networks is more favorable than BlackSky Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Cambium Networks and BlackSky Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambium Networks 13.68% 52.65% 21.91% BlackSky Technology N/A -721.47% -18.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Cambium Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of BlackSky Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 66.8% of Cambium Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cambium Networks beats BlackSky Technology on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Holdings Inc. is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc., formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

