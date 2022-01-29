Comparing Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) & Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) and Frontline (NYSE:FRO) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Frontline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Frontline -5.65% -4.38% -1.78%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Imperial Petroleum and Frontline, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Frontline 0 2 3 0 2.60

Frontline has a consensus target price of $8.57, indicating a potential upside of 29.21%. Given Frontline’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Frontline is more favorable than Imperial Petroleum.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.1% of Frontline shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.1% of Frontline shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Frontline’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Frontline $1.22 billion 1.07 $412.88 million ($0.20) -33.15

Frontline has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Petroleum.

Summary

Frontline beats Imperial Petroleum on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Imperial Petroleum Inc. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum product and crude oil seaborne transportation services. Imperial Petroleum Inc. is based in ATHENS, Greece.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

