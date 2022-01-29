CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-3.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.075-1.125 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.

CNMD opened at $135.12 on Friday. CONMED has a 12 month low of $108.44 and a 12 month high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.99.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNMD. TheStreet raised CONMED from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CONMED from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.00.

In other CONMED news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total transaction of $2,037,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 9,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.64, for a total value of $1,396,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,929 shares of company stock worth $8,186,418. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CONMED stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

