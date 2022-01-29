ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

ConnectOne Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 46.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ConnectOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $33.73 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 39.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $521,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $1,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,054 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 190.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 106.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 42.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

